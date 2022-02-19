Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

ATUS stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $379,200. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after buying an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

