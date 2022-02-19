Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$20.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.71. 107,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of C$852.96 million and a PE ratio of 17.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.77. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$21.56.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

