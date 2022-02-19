ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $607.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

