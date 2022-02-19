Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $38,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 36.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ameresco by 854.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

