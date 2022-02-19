American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to its earnings surprise trend. The company posted better-than-expected earnings for the sixth straight quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from robust consumer demand for its merchandise and brands, inventory optimization efforts, and execution of the “Real Power. Real Growth.” plan. Lower rent costs, strong product demand, reduced promotions and inventory optimization efforts aided margins. Continued strength in the Aerie brand, driven by strong demand across all categories bodes well. However, continued SG&A expenses due to higher store payroll, store openings and rising advertising costs remain worrisome. Also, elevated freight costs are concerning.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.21.

NYSE AEO opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

