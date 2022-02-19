American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

