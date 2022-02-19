American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $45,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 54.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 37.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $194.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1 year low of $129.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.12.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

