American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

