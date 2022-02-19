American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

AIG stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

