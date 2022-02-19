American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Water Works also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39-4.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.40.

AWK traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $148.26. 2,489,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,264. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average is $172.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

