American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 15,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

AMWL stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. American Well has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,814,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

