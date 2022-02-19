American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

