America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

