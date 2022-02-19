Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,866. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

