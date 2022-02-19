Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97 to $2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion to $2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.170 EPS.

ADI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,071. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.64.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

