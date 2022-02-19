Analysts Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AstroNova stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

