Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.01 Million

Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to post $235.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.43 million and the lowest is $231.80 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $892.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.69. 112,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.