Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $119.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $111.00 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $457.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.02 million to $467.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $513.43 million, with estimates ranging from $446.73 million to $573.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

DOC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

