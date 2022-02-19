Analysts Anticipate Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

TYRA opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.