Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $632.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $647.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $578.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $65.71. 67,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,923. Cimpress has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cimpress by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cimpress by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

