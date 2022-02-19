Analysts Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will report $89.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the lowest is $79.82 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 671.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $210.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.34 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $803.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPK shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.