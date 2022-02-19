Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $2,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 120.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 92,301 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNOV stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.29. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

