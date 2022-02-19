Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$10.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings per share of ($10.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($8.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($13.49). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($20.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($31.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($36.97) to ($24.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($17.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.28) to ($9.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($23.82) EPS.

NBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.28. 111,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $135.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

