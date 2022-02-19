Analysts Expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1,306.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $386,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 507,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

