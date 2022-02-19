Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,576. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

