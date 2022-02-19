Analysts Issue Forecasts for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 427.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 978.64%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.