Analysts Offer Predictions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $218.80 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $160.03 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

