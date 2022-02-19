Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $58.43

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

AFL opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. Aflac has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

