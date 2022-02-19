Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Target Price at $57.50

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $59.86. 34,842,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 427.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 978.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

