Analysts Set BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) PT at $2.60

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €2.00 ($2.27) to €2.60 ($2.95) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

