Analysts Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CDRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. 55,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,752. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $3,886,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $45,586,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

