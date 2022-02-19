Analysts Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Target Price at $272.56

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.17.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

