Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $66.36

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,092 shares of company stock worth $1,193,195 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 5,135.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after buying an additional 328,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. 1,844,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,607. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. Doximity has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

