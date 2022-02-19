Analysts Set KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT at $27.31

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $586,707.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.80.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.