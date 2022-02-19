Analysts Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $18.20

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $301.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.