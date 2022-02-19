Analysts Set Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) PT at $10.00

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Orange by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Orange by 27.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.46. 525,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

