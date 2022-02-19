Analyzing Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Expensify and Confluent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 1 5 0 2.83 Confluent 0 8 8 0 2.50

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $41.83, suggesting a potential upside of 83.08%. Confluent has a consensus target price of $66.96, suggesting a potential upside of 42.44%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Confluent.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify N/A N/A N/A Confluent -88.38% -59.05% -30.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expensify and Confluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $88.07 million 17.52 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Confluent $387.86 million 32.06 -$342.80 million N/A N/A

Expensify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Summary

Expensify beats Confluent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

