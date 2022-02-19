Analyzing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

This table compares IM Cannabis and GLG Life Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00% GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.25%

This table compares IM Cannabis and GLG Life Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 14.72 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -3.37 GLG Life Tech $11.41 million 0.31 $12.34 million ($0.45) -0.21

GLG Life Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IM Cannabis and GLG Life Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 228.78%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats GLG Life Tech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.