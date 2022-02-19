Analyzing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OmniComm Systems and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 0 2 5 0 2.71

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $98.71, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% TechTarget 8.70% 20.50% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniComm Systems and TechTarget’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A TechTarget $148.38 million 14.51 $17.07 million $0.67 111.52

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

TechTarget beats OmniComm Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

