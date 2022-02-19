Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Anaplan worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.