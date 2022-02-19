Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVRU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverSPAC in the third quarter valued at $12,388,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter valued at about $496,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVRU opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. SilverSPAC Inc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.08.

