Ancora Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 46.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.