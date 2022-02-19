Ancora Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) by 162.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the third quarter worth $22,186,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $7,335,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3,404.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 689,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 1,186.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 617,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 569,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth $5,747,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $9.72 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.