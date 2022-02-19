Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CGI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 770,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of GIB opened at $82.77 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

