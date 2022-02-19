Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.86 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

