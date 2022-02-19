Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 277,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 133,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,153,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 159,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

