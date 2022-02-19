Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 126.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its position in Angi by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Angi by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 641,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 467,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.