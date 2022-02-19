Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $13.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Angi stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

