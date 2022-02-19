Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AIRC opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.