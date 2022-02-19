API3 (API3) Hits Market Cap of $223.28 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, API3 has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $223.28 million and $249.35 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $6.05 or 0.00015115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00107694 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

